Nuno Espirito Santo says he is cautious rather than worried about Wolves' form

2:39 Nuno Espirito Santo said his side need to control the ball and manage the game better after losing from a goal up at Cardiff. Nuno Espirito Santo said his side need to control the ball and manage the game better after losing from a goal up at Cardiff.

Nuno Espirito Santo says he is "cautious" rather than worried about Wolves' form after their sixth game without a win.

Wolves threw away three points after scoring first for the first time in 45 games, a run stretching back to February 2017 when they lost 2-1 at Burton Albion after netting the opener.

Santo was asked whether he was concerned by Wolves' form, which has left them winless since a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on October 6.

2:48 Highlights from Cardiff's 2-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League. Highlights from Cardiff's 2-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League.

"I'm cautious of the moment we have now, it's a lot of games without a win, and knowing there's only one way - stick together and work harder," he said.

"You can't buy confidence, but I think we were better than last weekend, I thought we were in control of it and there weren't many chances for them - although set pieces were always a problem.

Santo questioned whether Aaron Gunnarsson's goal should have stood because of a foul in the build-up

"The first goal is too easy the way they scored. After that, it became very difficult. It's hard when you have the lead and lose the game. Usually, it's one of the things that we preserve well, but we had chances to come out and our first pass was poor. We needed more possession."

There were question marks over whether Cardiff's equaliser should have stood after Callum Paterson purposefully blocked off Rui Patricio in the build-up to Aaron Gunnarsson's goal.

Santo, a former goalkeeper himself, said: "When someone touches you it's difficult for you to continue with your actions, I think it could have been a foul, but besides that it was a tough, emotional game, and we have to keep on."