Nuno Espirito Santo hails Wolves' defensive work after win over Bournemouth

Nuno Espirito Santo praised Wolves' defensive work after their 2-0 win over Bournemouth lifted them to seventh in the Premier League.

It was Wolves' third win in succession and takes them to within one point of Manchester United heading into the busy Christmas period.

Raul Jimenez and Ivan Cavaleiro scored the goals but when asked what had impressed him most about the win, Nuno chose to focus on the way his side prevented Bournemouth creating any clear-cut chances.

"The organisation, the shape, we were compact, we didn't allow too many situations to Bournemouth and they are a fantastic team," he told Sky Sports.

Conor Coady denied Josh King on one of the few occasions Bournemouth threatened Wolves

"They played very well. If I can say something was compact, balanced and always trying to help a team-mate, that's what defending is all about and after we can try to explore our talent.

"I can sum up how hard it was for everybody here, for the boys playing in this weather: the wind, the cold, the rain and Bournemouth - it was very hard.

"It was a tough game. We come away with the victory but credit for Bournemouth because it was very difficult."

Wolves host Liverpool on Friday Night Football next week in the first of four league games in 13 days over Christmas and Nuno has urged his players to maintain their standards as they aim to continue their recent good form.

"I'm very proud of the boys today because we did a fantastic job, we achieved a third win [in a row] but it is not over, we still have to go," he said.

"We are in a good moment, before we were in a bad moment and it is important to recognise why. The boys got us out of that, their character, the way they commit themselves to the work on a daily basis and the competition, so well done to them."