Wolves sign David Wang on four-and-a-half-year deal

David Wang is Wolves' first January signing

Wolves have signed 18-year-old David Wang on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Spanish fourth-tier team Jumilla B (Estudiantes).

Wang, who speaks Spanish, Chinese and English, took a tour of Molineux before jetting out to Portugal where he will spend the rest of the season on loan at Sporting CP.

The right-footed winger becomes Wolves' first signing of the January transfer window.

He grew up in Cuenca, Spain background playing futsal, a version of five-a-side football played on a small, hard court.

The Spanish-born player made 16 appearances for Jumilla B in the current campaign and spent last season at AE Josep Maria Gene on loan where he scored three goals in 24 appearances.

Wolves expect Wang to feature for Sporting's 'B' side following his loan move from Wolves.