Wolves sign David Wang on four-and-a-half-year deal
Last Updated: 01/01/19 6:59pm
Wolves have signed 18-year-old David Wang on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Spanish fourth-tier team Jumilla B (Estudiantes).
Wang, who speaks Spanish, Chinese and English, took a tour of Molineux before jetting out to Portugal where he will spend the rest of the season on loan at Sporting CP.
Wang will spend the rest of 2018/19 on loan at @Sporting_CP, but took a tour of his new home at Molineux before jetting out to Portugal.— Wolves (@Wolves) January 1, 2019
🐺 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/cbb8J47wIO
The right-footed winger becomes Wolves' first signing of the January transfer window.
He grew up in Cuenca, Spain background playing futsal, a version of five-a-side football played on a small, hard court.
Transfer Centre LIVE!
All the latest transfer news and gossip as the January window opens for business, including updates on Callum Hudson Odoi and Samir Nasri.
The Spanish-born player made 16 appearances for Jumilla B in the current campaign and spent last season at AE Josep Maria Gene on loan where he scored three goals in 24 appearances.
Wolves expect Wang to feature for Sporting's 'B' side following his loan move from Wolves.