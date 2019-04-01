Wolves expect 'different' Manchester United test, says Nuno Espirito Santo
Watch Wolves vs Man Utd from 7.30pm on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off is 7.45pm
By Alice Piper
Last Updated: 01/04/19 1:18pm
Nuno Espirito Santo is relishing the challenge of coming up against "fantastic gentleman" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Tuesday, but insists Wolves anticipate a "totally different" test to last month's win over Manchester United.
Wolves beat United 2-1 in their FA Cup quarter-final, in what was Solskjaer's final game as United caretaker manager before being appointed permanent boss.
Ahead of facing Watford in the semi-finals on Sunday, Wolves welcome United to Molineux in the Premier League in a test Nuno says his players are well prepared for.
Asked whether their FA Cup victory sets the scene for what can be expected on Tuesday, the Wolves head coach told Sky Sports News: "That was a big moment, but tomorrow is totally different.
"We competed well. We were very organised and we have to do it again because it will require a lot from us.
"Every time we face a team like Manchester United we have to be ready to compete.
"We know how good they are - fantastic players, fantastic manager, all the history of a huge club, but we are ready and we want to compete well in Molineux."
Nuno hailed the success of Solskjaer, who has won 15 of his 20 games in charge to help propel United back into the race for a top-four finish.
"He is doing an amazing job and he is a fantastic gentleman," he said. "I met him and I was really pleased.
"They did a fantastic job. Clearly the team reacted and the results came and the performance came.
"The talent was always there and tomorrow is going to be no different."
Nuno is confident his players will focus solely on United's visit before turning their attentions to this weekend's trip to Watford, where Wolves can take a big step towards winning their first silverware since 1980.
"The reality is that we have two games this week and we cannot get away from that," he said.
"But the best way to compete in both of them is to go game by game, focus on your task on Tuesday then think about the next one.
"It's the best way to approach the competition, in my opinion."