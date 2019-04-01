Wolves expect 'different' Manchester United test, says Nuno Espirito Santo

Wolves are aiming to beat Manchester United for the second time in less than three weeks

Nuno Espirito Santo is relishing the challenge of coming up against "fantastic gentleman" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Tuesday, but insists Wolves anticipate a "totally different" test to last month's win over Manchester United.

Wolves beat United 2-1 in their FA Cup quarter-final, in what was Solskjaer's final game as United caretaker manager before being appointed permanent boss.

Ahead of facing Watford in the semi-finals on Sunday, Wolves welcome United to Molineux in the Premier League in a test Nuno says his players are well prepared for.

Asked whether their FA Cup victory sets the scene for what can be expected on Tuesday, the Wolves head coach told Sky Sports News: "That was a big moment, but tomorrow is totally different.

Wolves reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1998 with victory over Manchester United

"We competed well. We were very organised and we have to do it again because it will require a lot from us.

"Every time we face a team like Manchester United we have to be ready to compete.

2:45 Wolves are expecting a 'totally different' game against Manchester United this time around Wolves are expecting a 'totally different' game against Manchester United this time around

"We know how good they are - fantastic players, fantastic manager, all the history of a huge club, but we are ready and we want to compete well in Molineux."

Nuno hailed the success of Solskjaer, who has won 15 of his 20 games in charge to help propel United back into the race for a top-four finish.

2:58 Highlights from Burnley's win over Wolves in the Premier League Highlights from Burnley's win over Wolves in the Premier League

"He is doing an amazing job and he is a fantastic gentleman," he said. "I met him and I was really pleased.

"They did a fantastic job. Clearly the team reacted and the results came and the performance came.

"The talent was always there and tomorrow is going to be no different."

Wolves have won six of their last seven home games

Nuno is confident his players will focus solely on United's visit before turning their attentions to this weekend's trip to Watford, where Wolves can take a big step towards winning their first silverware since 1980.

"The reality is that we have two games this week and we cannot get away from that," he said.

"But the best way to compete in both of them is to go game by game, focus on your task on Tuesday then think about the next one.

"It's the best way to approach the competition, in my opinion."