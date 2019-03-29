Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves must be 100 per cent switched on against Burnley

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says his side must be 100 per cent switched on against Burnley and not look ahead to big upcoming games.

In nine days, Wolves take on Watford at Wembley in the semi-final of the FA Cup and next Tuesday - April 2 - they will host Manchester United at the Molineux.

But before both of those contests, they head to Turf Moor to take on 17th-placed Burnley, who have lost four straight games in the Premier League.

Diogo Jota celebrates scoring for Wolves against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final at Molineux

Nuno said his side must not get ahead of themselves, and need to keep their eyes on the game at hand.

"We don't think about that," he said. "We only look at the game - how we play, the things that we want to do - against a very tough team at home.

"Burnley is a very good team - physical, aggressive, well-organised. It's a very tough game for us, very tough."

Nuno's side have been in fine form this season, reaching seventh in the Premier League - where Burnley finished last season, qualifying for Europe before struggling this year.

He refused to draw comparisons between last year's Burnley team and his this year, saying has no interest in looking to far ahead.

"I expect a tough game between two teams that compete well," Nuno said. "I can only focus on myself and the players and the things we want to do.

"We are aware, we are realising how difficult it's going to be tomorrow. We have to be 100 per cent switched on."

"The best way to compete is that you look at the next challenge ahead of us. Don't think about anything else.

"Game by game. Training session by training session. This is how we work and we have to continue like that."