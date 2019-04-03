Raul Jimenez to complete record £30m permanent Wolves transfer in next 24 hours

Wolves' Raul Jimenez is set to stay long-term

Wolves are set to complete the permanent signing of striker Raul Jimenez in the next 24 hours for a fee in the region of £30m, according to Sky sources.

The 27-year-old has spent this season on loan at Wolves from Portuguese giants Benfica, scoring 15 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Sky sources understand Jimenez has agreed personal terms on a four-year contract that will keep him at Molineux until 2023.

2:53 Highlights from Wolves' 2-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League Highlights from Wolves' 2-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League

The deal will eclipse the club's current record transfer, which was the £18m signing of winger Adama Traore from Middlesbrough last summer.

Such has been the influence of Jimenez, Wolves have only lost once so far this season when the Mexico international has scored - a 3-2 home defeat to Tottenham in November.

Nuno's side are currently seventh in the Premier League table, and face an FA Cup semi-final clash against Watford at Wembley on Sunday.