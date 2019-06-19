Wolves drawn against Crusaders or B36 Torshavn in Europa League second qualifying round

Wolves qualified for the Europa League with a seventh-place finish in the Premier League

Wolves have been drawn against Crusaders of Northern Ireland or B36 Torshavn of the Faroe Islands in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Wolves will play at home first in the fixtures due to be held on July 25 and August 1.

Crusaders won the Irish Cup last season, while B36 Torshavn were third in the 2018 Faroe Islands Premier League.

The pair go head to head in Northern Ireland on 11 July with the return in the Faroe Islands a week later - meaning Wolves will only learn which team they are facing seven days before the first leg.

Rangers will begin in the first round against Prishtina or St Joseph's

Wolves qualified for Europe for the first time since 1980 with a seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

Wolves will need to get past three two-legged ties if they're to reach the 48-team group stage, which runs from September to December.

Rangers will meet Cory City or Progres Niederkorn/Cardiff Met University if they get through a first-round tie against Kosovan side Prishtina or Gibraltar's St Joseph's.