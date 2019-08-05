Wolves face obstacles in pursuit of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie

Wolves are interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie

Wolves are struggling to agree terms with AC Milan and Franck Kessie in their bid to sign the midfielder.

It remains unclear whether Wolves are willing to meet the £30m figure Milan are demanding for the 22-year-old, with the Premier League side having already made significant outlays during the summer transfer window.

Kessie is understood to be happy in Milan which could make it difficult to persuade him to move to Molineux.

Kessie played every minute of the Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations campaign this summer

Despite the relationship between Kessie and Milan remaining strong, the club may decide to sell him to help remain within Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Kessie has made 96 appearances for Milan since joining - initially on loan from Atalanta - in 2017, scoring 12 goals, seven of which came last season.

Having represented the Ivory Coast at youth level, Kessie has gone on to establish himself as a key player in the national team, and played every minute as they reached the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in July.

