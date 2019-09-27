Joao Moutinho: Wolves midfielder targets playing five further years

1:00 Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho believes he can 'easily' play for five more years and continue his career into his late thirties Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho believes he can 'easily' play for five more years and continue his career into his late thirties

Joao Moutinho believes he can "easily" play for five more years and is targeting a trophy with Wolves this season as they juggle domestic and European competitions.

The 33-year-old midfielder has already made 14 appearances in all competitions for Wolves this season as the club made their return to European football for the first time in almost four decades.

Wolves are one of only two Premier League clubs, along with Watford who they face at Molineux on Saturday, without a league victory but the Portugal international insists he is relishing the club's busy start to the season.

Joao Moutinho joined Wolves from Monaco for £5m on a two-year deal in July 2018

"The age, it's just a number. I feel good." Moutinho told Sky Sports News.

"I can play, if you ask me now, five years easily. But we never know what comes for the next year, or the next week.

"What I keep trying in my mind is to work hard in the week to be better for the game."

Wolves impressed on their return to the top flight last season, finishing seventh, but Nuno Espirito Santo's side have struggled to reach those same heights this term.

Moutinho, who has played in the Champions League with Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Monaco, says that, despite their slow start, the squad are targeting silverware, having reached the FA Cup semi-finals last season.

"We need to give our mind something to realise," he said.

"That is what we think as a team, we try to win every game, cup, Premier League [and] Europa League.

"We try to do our best and try to win something. I think it is important for the club to win something, for the players too, and that is what we are going to try this season."

Nuno says his countryman Moutinho can extend his career into his late thirties if he maintains his high standards on and off the pitch.

"I cannot anticipate the future but in this moment Joao is doing well," he said. "He competes like every member of the squad. Age is not a reflex, based on our decisions.

Moutinho (right) is an influential member of the Wolves squad

"Young boys, experienced players, everybody is ready. Joao treats himself well, trains very hard so he is all ready to compete. How long? I hope for a long, long time he can be around football because he is a top professional."

Wolves were beaten by bottom-club Watford in the same fixture last season and Nuno is aware of the challenge Quique Sanches Flores' side will provide despite their lack of confidence.

"[They are a] very difficult team, very good team," the 45-year-old said.

Watford were beaten 8-0 by Premier League champions Manchester City last Saturday

"Good players, now with Quique taking charge of them - very good manager - so we expect a very tough game.

"Players that know each other very well, they have proved they are a tough opponent for us."

Nuno confirmed 20-year-old Meritan Shabani ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during his Wolves senior bow in the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win against Reading on Wednesday.