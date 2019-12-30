Wolves and the January transfer window

Hwang Hee-Chan is the latest RB Salzburg star linked with a Premier League move

What has the manager said?

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said this month: "There are decisions to be made. There is no element of taking it as it comes. I'm thinking every moment of my day about how things can be better for us. I think by myself, trying to see what happens.

"Of course we need players but now is a moment to work together to find the best decisions and the best players that will come. Every moment of the day, I'm thinking. I'm thinking about how things can be better for us - every day."

What did Wolves do in the summer?

Raul Jimenez arrived on a permanent deal from Benfica in the summer

Wolves' biggest summer business was landing Raul Jimenez on a permanent deal from Benfica, costing the club £30m. Leander Dendoncker also joined after a loan spell for an undisclosed fee and Patrick Cutrone cost £23m from AC Milan. Jesus Vallejo also made a loan move from Real Madrid.

Helder Costa went to Leeds on loan with an obligation to buy while Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Kortney Hause left for undisclosed fees. Ivan Cavaleiro also moved to Fulham on loan.

Who have they been linked with?

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nuno Espirito Santo during a training session

Dejan Kulusevski, Atalanta [November 23, Calciomercato]; Robin Koch, Freiburg [November 22, Daily Mail]; Hwang Hee-Chan, Red Bull Salzburg [Daily Mail]; Leonardo Campana, Barcelona SC [El Universo]

Who could depart?

Patrick Cutrone, Fiorentina [Daily Mail]; Jesus Vallejo, Real Madrid loan recall [Daily Mail];

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports News' reporter Anton Toloui...

"Wolves are looking to sign a physical, strong defensive midfielder that can also play at centre-back if needed.

"They are also looking to strengthen their attacking options with the signing of a hardworking striker, and Sky Sports News understands that one player of interest is the RB Salzburg forward Hwang-Hee Chan."

