Nuno Espirito Santo eyes January signings at Wolves

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is hoping to boost his squad during the January transfer window.

Wolves spent big last summer to make loan deals permanent for Raul Jimenez (£30m) and Leander Dendoncker (£12m), while they also spent £23m to sign striker Patrick Cutrone from AC Milan, among others.

But Nuno believes his squad "clearly needs" a further boost and is hopeful he can add to it next month.

Speaking following Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, Nuno said: "I truly believe there is a lot of space to improve because the way we do things, we have a very small squad.

"The players involved are basically the same as we had last season so if we can improve our performance and at the same time, now that the transfer window is open, try to bring things the team clearly needs - different characteristics - there is a lot of space to improve."

Wolves sit seventh in the Premier League table, five points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

They are also competing in the FA Cup, where they will host Manchester United on January 4, and the Europa League, where they will face La Liga side Espanyol in the last 32 in February.