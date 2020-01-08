Patrick Cutrone: Striker back at Wolves, but Nigel Lonwijk close to joining

Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone is keen to return to Italy

Patrick Cutrone has returned to training with Wolves after talks about his move to Fiorentina stalled, Sky Sports News understands.

The Serie A club had offered a loan deal with a view to permanent move and the Italian was keen to discuss terms.

Talks, however, have reached an impasse and Cutrone is now back with the first-team squad at Wolves.

Cutrone held talks about his future with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo on Friday and was subsequently left out of the side's FA Cup third-round match with Manchester United.

It appears Cutrone and Wolves would welcome a move back to Italy but it will either take fresh movement in the Fiorentina deal - or another club - to come in to make that happen.

Cutrone, who turned 22 last week, has scored three goals in 24 appearances in his first season at Molineux but the majority of those have come as a substitute.

Meanwhile, Wolves are close to completing the signing of Dutch teenager Nigel Lonwijk from PSV for around £180k.

The 17-year old is in the West Midlands and has agreed terms with Wolves, who are waiting for international clearance to register him.

The Netherlands youth international will go into Wolves U18 squad.

