Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves cannot take any games for granted

0:38 Nuno Espirito Santo expects a tough test against bottom side Norwich in the Premier League on Sunday Nuno Espirito Santo expects a tough test against bottom side Norwich in the Premier League on Sunday

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says his side cannot take any games for granted, beginning with the visit of bottom-of-the-table Norwich in the Premier League on Sunday.

Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick for the second consecutive game in the Europa League as Wolves recorded a 4-0 victory against Espanyol in their last-32 first-leg tie at Molineux.

Nuno says he will continue to ensure his side avoid any complacency as they target European qualification for a second consecutive season.

Asked whether his Wolves side have ever taken a game for granted, Nuno said: "Never, it would be a mistake that we can't afford to have."

Wolves have beaten just Southampton and Espanyol this year

Nuno says those demands have been instilled in his squad since he took charge and led the club to Premier League promotion in his first season in charge in 2017-18.

"[It's] our philosophy, but it is not based on words but based on routines, actions on a daily basis," he added.

"Now, for us Norwich is the most difficult opponent that we have and it is because it is the next one. Everybody knows it is like that."

Raul Jimenez proved the difference against bottom-of-the-table Norwich at Carrow Road in December

Wolves, who are impressing on their return to Europe after a 40-year absence, sit five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with 12 games left in the league campaign.

Victory against Espanyol was just the second for Wolves in all competitions in 2020 and Nuno insists his side cannot live by momentum.

"Our reference is [from Espanyol] so we have to improve from [that]," said Nuno.

Diogo Jota has scored back-to-back hat-tricks in the Europa League

"What we did before you say is a bad run, good run doesn't mean anything. That is living by momentum. We don't live by momentum. We live by competing.

"It doesn't mean if you have a good momentum that it ensures you will play well. At the same time if you have a bad momentum or a run like you say it doesn't mean that it cannot change. Take that [away] and focus on the game.

"Sunday's game is very tough because Norwich is a very good team with very good players, quality players that play a game of possession and create many problems.

"This is what we are focused on and to try and compete well."