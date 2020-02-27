Coronavirus: Wolves urge fans to 'travel with caution' to Europa League game at Espanyol

Wolves have warned supporters to "travel with caution" to their Europa League clash with Espanyol tonight following confirmed cases of coronavirus in Barcelona.

The club have suggested the Spanish authorities could put extra screening measures in place and urged fans to comply with all available advice after the number of cases in Spain rose to 10.

Among the club's general advice for travelling fans issued before the game, Wolves said: "All supporters making the trip to RCD Espanyol should be aware that there is a small number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Barcelona, as there have been in parts of the UK.

"Wolves supporters are urged to travel with caution and encouraged to comply with any additional screening measures put in place by local authorities.

"For any supporters making the trip it is important to read government advice about coronavirus and guidance on travelling to Spain.

3:18 Sky Sports News looks at which sporting events have been - or could be - affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Sky Sports News looks at which sporting events have been - or could be - affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

"For the best advice on basic protective measures against the new coronavirus, please visit World Health Organisation website."

Wolves are in a commanding position in the tie having won the first leg 4-0 thanks to a Diogo Jota hat-trick and a strike from Ruben Neves.

Inter Milan's Europa League match against Ludogorets will be played behind closed doors over coronavirus fears.

While five Serie A fixtures will be played behind closed doors this weekend including Juventus' clash with Inter Milan, Udinese versus Fiorentina, AC Milan against Genoa, Parma's hosting of SPAL and Sassuolo against Brescia.

Italy's trip to Dublin to play Ireland in the Six Nations has been postponed due to concerns about coronavirus.