Wolves 2019/20: Five stats you didn’t know

From the shooting star to the wizard of dribble, we pick out five stats you may not have known about Wolves' 2019/20 season.

Comeback kings

Wolves' reputation for starting slowly and finishing strongly is well established with Nuno Espirito Santo's side having won 21 points from losing positions so far this season. That is more than any other team in the Premier League. What might be less well known is that it is also more than any Premier League team managed in the whole of last season too.

It is perhaps appropriate that Wolves are the comeback kings - they are the still the last team to overcome a three-goal deficit in the competition and go on to claim the three points, something they achieved with a 4-3 win over Leicester at Molineux in 2003.

This season alone they have twice come from 2-0 down to win - beating Manchester City and Southampton in that fashion. As a reminder of how rare that is, of the other 3083 occasions when a team has led by two goals in Premier League history, only 2.7 per cent of those matches have resulted in a team coming back to win.

Raul Jimenez has taken more shots than any other Premier League player

Shooting star

Raul Jimenez was on target in both of those matches against Manchester City and Southampton as well as scoring the winner in another come-from-behind 3-2 win over Tottenham too. His goals have been directly responsible for 16 of Wolves' points so far this season - only Liverpool forward Sadio Mane can better that.

Perhaps that should be no surprise because Jimenez has had more shots than any other Premier League player - 99 of them. Not that he is selfish, though. The Mexican has also created more clear-cut opportunities for his team-mates than any striker in the competition.

Football heaven

Jimenez has been able to count upon quality service from Joao Moutinho in midfield. The experienced Portuguese playmaker has been a combative presence in the centre of the pitch, ranking among the top five Premier League players for tackles and making more appearances in all competitions than any other Premier League midfielder.

Joao Moutinho's delivery from set plays is integral to Wolves' success

But it is delivery from dead-ball situations that has been particularly important for Wolves. Only Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has more assists from set plays than Moutinho and no player in the Premier League has created more chances from dead-ball situations.

Wizard of dribble

There are plenty of Adama Traore dribbling statistics that have garnered headlines this season and contributed to the fact that Wolves have completed more dribbles than any other team in the Premier League this season. It is no shock that the winger has completed more dribbles than anyone else - beating his man on 144 different occasions.

Adama Traore's dribbling has been a feature of Wolves' season

But it is extraordinary to note that over the past decade Eden Hazard is the only man to have completed more dribbles in a full season than Traore has managed thus far. The former Chelsea player did so in two of his seven seasons in the Premier League. Traore is on course to smash Hazard's record if allowed to complete the remaining fixtures.

Pass master

Another man topping the Premier League rankings is Conor Coady, who has completed 203 long passes this season - more than any other outfield player in the Premier League. That long passing has been a feature of Wolves' play this season with team-mate Ruben Neves not too far behind - he ranks fourth on the list with 153 successful long passes of his own.

Nobody in the Premier League has made more 'last-man tackles' than the Wolves captain, while he has also won possession of the ball 141 times in the defensive third of the pitch. Again, that is a Premier League high for the 2019/20 season.

Explore more Wolves stats

Use the interactive widget below to explore more Wolves stats from the 2019/20 season - from passing to shooting to discipline... just hit the tabs. And then delve into each player's individual numbers using the drop down option in the second widget.