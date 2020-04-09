Coronavirus: Wolves squad make six-figure NHS donation

The donation follows Wolves' ownership group Fosun contributing personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline social care workers

Wolves' first-team squad, manager and technical staff have made a six-figure donation to the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust to aid the city's efforts against the coronavirus.

The funds will support the trust, which provides services at various hospitals, community and care sites across the city, the club said in a statement released on Thursday.

Wolves captain Conor Coady said: "All of us in the squad, the boss and the staff wanted to do something significant to help Wolverhampton and the people of this city at what is a really difficult and challenging time for all of us.

"We receive so much support from the people of Wolverhampton week-in-week-out at Molineux, at grounds up and down the country and even when we meet people out and about, and for us this the least we could do to repay that support.

"We know the club has been doing a lot of fantastic work to support the city since the outbreak, and we felt we wanted to add to that as a team and show how grateful we are to the NHS for everything they do locally and nationally."

Conor Coady said the players wanted to do 'something significant' to help the city

The club confirmed Wolves players have also separately donated to a collective initiative launched by Premier League players to generate funds for the NHS.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was understood to have been central to the creation of the #PlayersTogether initiative, which says it intends to distribute funds "where they are needed most".

Professor Steve Field, Chairman of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said: "We are extremely grateful for this generous donation from the players of Wolverhampton Wanderers. It will help support our staff and patients during the pandemic and beyond.

"The money will go towards buying essential equipment for our new wards that are currently being built. This investment will make a huge difference to us, and our patients.

"We are so grateful for all the support we have received from the community during this extremely difficult time."

The donation from Wolves' playing and coaching staff followed Wednesday's announcement that the club's ownership group Fosun had contributed personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline social care workers.

Six thousand and 300 hundred pieces PPE, including 500 tape-sealed 'red-zone' coveralls, 800 medical coveralls, 1,000 N95 masks and 4,000 protective masks, have been handed over to the NHS as part of Fosun's 'Global Covid-19 Relief Programme'.