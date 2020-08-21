Lucas Ocampos: Wolves interested in Sevilla winger as potential Adama Traore replacement

Wolves are interested in Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos as a potential Adama Traore replacement

Wolves are interested in Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos, who could be an immediate replacement for Adama Traore if the club receives a big offer for the winger.

Ocampos is the man who scored the goal to knock Wolves out of the Europa League in last week's quarter final, with his decisive header coming two minutes from time.

It was his 17th goal in an impressive campaign for Sevilla, which has also seen him contribute five assists in all competitions.

Ocampos celebrates scoring Sevilla's goal against Wolves

The 26-year-old still has four years left on his Sevilla contract, which contains a release clause of £62m, but with the current economic problems caused by coronavirus, it is thought the Spanish club would be prepared to sell him for a much lower price of around £40m.

Nevertheless, that is currently still too much for Wolves to consider paying for any player - without first selling a key asset.

Ocampos's performances since moving from Monaco last summer have attracted interest from a number of Europe's elite clubs, but so far none have made an approach for him.

Ocampos in action against Manchester United

In a poll run by Spanish football newspaper Marca - which involved 120,000 fans - Ocampos was voted La Liga's best new signing of the season.

Sevilla play Inter Milan in the Europa League final on Friday night.

