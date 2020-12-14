Raul Jimenez: Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says forward's head injury 'traumatic for everyone'

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits the head injury suffered by Raul Jimenez was "traumatic for everyone" at the club but confirmed he continues to improve.

The Mexican forward will be out for an unspecified period of time having undergone surgery on a fractured skull following his clash of heads with David Luiz at Arsenal last month.

Nuno was able to deliver a positive update ahead of Wolves' home game with Chelsea on Tuesday, however, with Jimenez having again visited his team-mates at the training ground.

"He's improving. He was here again, he had breakfast with us and a good walk around the pitch," said Nuno.

"It's always a big disruption when you lose a player, especially Raul and how the situation happened, which was traumatic for everyone.

"We have to overcome it. Raul is going to be OK, he is going to be back to the same player and person he was.

"Now we have to work together and keep competing. It was a traumatic situation but in time I am positive, step by step, we will start asking more questions."

Record signing Fabio Silva is again expected to start in attack, having made his full debut in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa after his £35m summer move from Porto.

The 18-year-old hit the post in the second half before Anwar El Ghazi's injury-time penalty won it for the visitors.

Nuno added: "I think playing is the best way when you want to progress a player and keep improving as a player. When he has minutes in the competition it is good for him, it is useful.

Image: A fan-funded banner of Wolves Jimenez was in place at Molineux for the Aston Villa game

"He's getting to know his team-mates better and his team-mates are recognising his qualities. It's always about helping the player - not his age.

"The last thing that he can think about is scoring a goal and being obsessed with that.

"Stick to your tasks, progress in the game, linking, doing defensive tasks and then the final touch will be there. More will come but I am happy with him.

"We have already got a good player on our hands, a very young boy but full of talents and we will improve them for sure."