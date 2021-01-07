Wolves recall Patrick Cutrone from Fiorentina loan

Wolves have recalled Patrick Cutrone from his loan spell at Fiorentina with the striker expected to immediately go back into the first-team squad.

The 23-year-old moved to Florence in the 2020 January transfer window on an 18-month loan deal but has failed to start a Serie A game this season.

In total the Italian has made 34 appearances across the two half seasons, scoring four goals - three of which came in consecutive games following the Serie A restart in July.

The Italy U21 international struggled to break into Nuno Espirito Santo's team after joining from AC Milan on a four-year deal in July 2019.

Cutrone only started nine times out of 24 appearances and scored three goals across three competitions before moving back to Italy on loan.

Wolves are looking to bolster their attacking options during this transfer window with no comeback date pencilled in for Raul Jimenez after the striker fractured his skull in November.

Wolves have already been linked with Diego Costa after he was released by Atletico Madrid this week and boss Nuno has hinted he may strengthen.

Transfer shows back on Sky Sports News! The latest news and views throughout January on SSN with our football experts and special guests. 10am-11am: Good Morning Transfers 1pm-2pm: Transfer Talk 5pm-5.30pm & 7pm-8pm: Transfer Show

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.