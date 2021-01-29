Wolves' Patrick Cutrone close to Valencia loan as Nuno Espirito Santo will not rule out more signings

Patrick Cutrone is close to agreeing a deal to join Valencia on loan for the rest of the season; Wolves have signed striker Willian Jose on loan from Real Sociedad but could yet make more additions before Monday's transfer deadline

Friday 29 January 2021 21:56, UK

Patrick Cutrone only started nine times out of 24 appearances and scored three goals across three competitions before his Fiorentina loan move
Image: Patrick Cutrone scored three goals for Wolves before his Fiorentina loan move

Nuno Espirito Santo has not ruled out more signings at Wolves before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Striker Willian Jose joined last week on loan from Real Sociedad for the rest of the season, making his debut on Wednesday as a substitute in the 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

But Sky Sports News understands Wolves forward Patrick Cutrone, recalled from his loan spell at Fiorentina earlier this month, is close to agreeing a deal to join Valencia on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Nuno had said on Friday "anything can happen" with regard to Cutrone, adding that the intention behind his recall was "because we needed him".

Asked if he could see Wolves trying to sign more players before Monday's deadline, Nuno said: "As long as the transfer window is open, anything can happen. It will be over on Monday - until then, let's see what's going on."

Trending

As well as striker Raul Jimenez, who suffered a fractured skull in November, Wolves have Jonny and Marcal on their injury list.

Full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is also unavailable for Saturday's Palace clash after coming off at half-time at Chelsea.

Also See:

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White returned to group training on Friday after self-isolating having tested positive for coronavirus.

Regarding the current injury situation, Nuno said: "We still have problems, big problems.

"Unfortunately during the game we lost Rayan. We have some more issues - I don't want to give you too many details, so try to keep it among us and try to take advantage of some kind of surprise. But we have issues we will try to solve with the squad."

Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Ocean Rescue