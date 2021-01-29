Wolves' Patrick Cutrone close to Valencia loan as Nuno Espirito Santo will not rule out more signings

Nuno Espirito Santo has not ruled out more signings at Wolves before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Striker Willian Jose joined last week on loan from Real Sociedad for the rest of the season, making his debut on Wednesday as a substitute in the 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

But Sky Sports News understands Wolves forward Patrick Cutrone, recalled from his loan spell at Fiorentina earlier this month, is close to agreeing a deal to join Valencia on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Nuno had said on Friday "anything can happen" with regard to Cutrone, adding that the intention behind his recall was "because we needed him".

Asked if he could see Wolves trying to sign more players before Monday's deadline, Nuno said: "As long as the transfer window is open, anything can happen. It will be over on Monday - until then, let's see what's going on."

As well as striker Raul Jimenez, who suffered a fractured skull in November, Wolves have Jonny and Marcal on their injury list.

Full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is also unavailable for Saturday's Palace clash after coming off at half-time at Chelsea.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White returned to group training on Friday after self-isolating having tested positive for coronavirus.

Regarding the current injury situation, Nuno said: "We still have problems, big problems.

"Unfortunately during the game we lost Rayan. We have some more issues - I don't want to give you too many details, so try to keep it among us and try to take advantage of some kind of surprise. But we have issues we will try to solve with the squad."

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.