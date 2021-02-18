Nuno Espirito Santo: Wolves head coach reveals coronavirus fears over upcoming international break

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken of his fears about a fresh coronavirus outbreak in the Premier League.

Nuno has echoed the sentiments of his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola over next month's international break.

World Cup qualifiers are due to take place in South America, Asia, North and Central America, and Europe, while in Africa, the final group matches of the Cup of Nations qualifiers have been arranged.

Wolves are due to see a host of players link up with their countries, including Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Conor Coady, Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves, Romain Saiss and Adama Traore.

Only two new positive tests were recorded after 2,915 players and staff were tested in the Premier League's latest round of testing but Nuno is worried about the risk posed by extra international travelling.

"It's a big concern for everybody and for all the managers," he said.

"All the squads in the Premier League have many players in the national teams, and with some national teams the current situation doesn't allow players to travel to that country.

"Everybody is worried but at the same time everybody is waiting for a decision so we can allow players to normally go to their teams and return safely to compete. It is the big issue.

"There is no manager at this moment who is not concerned about the welfare of their players.

"As long as they change environment, there's always a risk. It's a big concern for everybody.

"On a weekly basis we are tested two times and each time there is a test we are concerned. It's what we're living [with] in society and directly in football, of course."