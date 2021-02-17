Premier League to show all games live on TV until fans able to return to stadiums

The Premier League has confirmed all matches will be available to watch live in the UK until fans return to stadiums.

The continued absence of fans from stadia due to the Covid-19 pandemic has seen the Premier League extend its decision to make all games available.

Last month, the Premier League announced all matches from January 30 through to the last weekend of February would be available for fans in the UK to watch live.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Premier League said: "Details of broadcast selections for March and the rearrangement of previously postponed matches will be announced in due course.

"The Premier League and its clubs remain committed to an accessible solution for fans. The UK live broadcast arrangements will be reviewed in consultation with clubs and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums."

Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital

It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

