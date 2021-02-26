Raul Jimenez: Nuno Espirito Santo 'totally confident' Wolves striker will return from fractured skull this season

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says he is "totally confident" striker Raul Jimenez will be able to play again this season after fracturing his skull in November.

The Mexico international striker required surgery following a clash of heads with David Luiz during Wolves' win at Arsenal on November 29.

Nuno is sure the 29-year-old will be able to feature again this season but says the club are not rushing him back.

When asked if he would play again this season, Nuno replied: "Totally confident, totally confident.

"For sure, the speed is the speed we need to follow. We need to be aware of the circumstances. Avoid any kind of contact.

Image: Wolves' Raul Jimenez was given treatment at the Emirates Stadium in November after suffering a fractured skull

"He has been able to participate in the initial part of the training sessions. Just being with his team-mates is a big help for him and for us.

"We are following the right protocols with no rush. Delighted he is getting better and better day by day. So it is fantastic for us."

Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers Saturday 27th February 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

Wolves have struggled to replace Jimenez in their side, with 18-year-old Fabio Silva initially deputising before Wolves moved for Willian Jose in January.

The on-loan Real Sociedad striker has yet to score in seven appearances while Silva has scored twice in 18 appearances since Jimenez's injury.

Wolves travel to struggling Newcastle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm