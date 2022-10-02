Bruno Lage: Wolves sack head coach after fourth defeat of Premier League season

Wolves have sacked head coach Bruno Lage after Saturday's defeat at West Ham saw them slip into the relegation zone.

The 2-0 loss at the London Stadium was Wolves' fourth of the season and the club's hierarchy have decided it is time for a change in manager.

Wolves spent £100m on new signings this summer as Lage looked to mould a team in his image, but the Portuguese has been unable to transform his side's fortunes and his 15-month tenure is now over.

Since a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Molineux on April 2, Wolves have won just one of their previous 15 games in the Premier League.

Speaking after Wolves' most recent loss on Saturday - a game that would prove to be Lage's final one in charge - he said: "We're under pressure.

"We will continue to work. I know the fans support us. We try to do our best for them. We're in a bad moment, we don't have goals or victories.

"We need to continue to work. I can promise we will work hard every day to bring good games and victories for the team."

Wolves' first game of the post-Lage era is away at Chelsea in the Premier League next Saturday.

Time up for Lage at woeful Wolves

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

Thirty-one games into a stint that has ended after 46 of them, Bruno Lage had Wolves seventh in the Premier League table and five points off the Champions League places. Since then his team have disintegrated and he finds himself out of a job.

One win in 15 games reflects that dramatic decline. It is not just that they are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season. It is the fact that they have scored fewer goals than Burnley since April - and Burnley were relegated in May.

Lage has failed to achieve his goals with a team that does not score them.

Although there were boos and chants towards the end of the 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Saturday evening, the majority of Wolves supporters retained some hope that the results would turn. Many believed that the talent within the team would win out.

Lage's name was chanted loudly and often in his final two home games and cannot point to a lack of support. Even Dean Saunders and Stale Solbakken had a better record in their final 15 games. Whatever league you are in, that is bound to sour the mood a little.

But events in London felt like an ending, a manager who had lost his way. Ruben Neves, Wolves' best player, out of position in defence. The diminutive Daniel Podence up front. Nelson Semedo on the wing. A team not set up to play to their own strengths.