Southampton's Mark Hughes says they will embrace Manchester United challenge

1:45 Mark Hughes has urged his Southampton side to be positive against Manchester United on Saturday Mark Hughes has urged his Southampton side to be positive against Manchester United on Saturday

Southampton manager Mark Hughes believes his side should not be "apprehensive" about their match against Manchester United on Saturday.

The former United striker, who had two spells at the club, has stated his side "will not be fazed" by the challenge.

United currently sit seventh in the Premier League, having won six, drawn three and lost four.

Southampton are yet to win a home game this season, sitting 18th in the table, but Hughes feels it is the right time to have a "great game" against a tough opponent to turn around their run of poor form at St Mary's.

2:18 Hughes believes he's bearing the brunt of media speculation surrounding his future, but insists he's unfazed by the pressure Hughes believes he's bearing the brunt of media speculation surrounding his future, but insists he's unfazed by the pressure

He said: "I think Saturday is a huge opportunity for us. It is not one we should be fazed by or apprehensive about it, we have to be really positive.

"People will look at the games we have ahead of us and say it's a huge challenge, where actually, maybe we need to do it the hard way and that's the position we are in.

"We are not going to be fazed by the challenge and we are going to give it a real go. Manchester United at home will always get our supporters up and ready to go to rile against them.

"We expect that at the weekend, we have got to tap into that, show great energy and endeavour like we did in midweek.

De Gea and United remain locked in negotiations over a new long-term deal

"There was a number of young players who helped the dynamic of the team and give us a little bit more pace and we will see where it takes us. It's a great game for us under the circumstances."

Sky Sports News reported on Thursday that United have exercised their option to extend David de Gea's contract for another year with negotiations continuing on a long-term deal.

The news came as no surprise to Hughes, who called De Gea "an asset to United".

"You build your solidity from your back four in my view, and if you have an outstanding 'keeper, a world-class 'keeper, which in my view undoubtedly he is, then he is an asset to you at the club and as a team. It does not surprise me that they have looked to extend that," he added.

0:53 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says De Gea wants to stay at the club and that the United board are working on keeping him Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says De Gea wants to stay at the club and that the United board are working on keeping him

"There had been a lot of speculation about his future and you can imagine top clubs in the world, not least from his own country, would covet having De Gea on their books.

"But Manchester United, with their resources, are able to resist that and they have the resources to make sure that the guy's happy and remains a Manchester United player. I am sure that it what they are working towards."