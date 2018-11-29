Manchester United plan Old Trafford atmosphere improvements

Manchester United are co-operating with the club's supporters' trust in an attempt to improve the atmosphere at Old Trafford.

There has been criticism that the stadium is too quiet but United have moved to identify the problem and a series of measures, ongoing for the past year, are being stepped up.

Marouane Fellaini said on Thursday that the gloomy atmosphere is "frustrating" to play under after the team's 1-0 Champions League victory over Swiss side Young Boys.

Manchester United want to expand the "Atmospheric Area" in the Family Stand

One initiative is dedicating seating in the Family Stand to an "Atmospheric Area" - 600 seats were made available this season, and due to its success, the club plan to make a further 1200 seats available next season.

Ian Stirling from the Manchester United Supporters' Trust said: "There is a lot of evidence now that the club is co-operating with the fans groups to make for a better atmosphere, the availability of increased youth tickets in the Stretford End has really helped and that looks to be increasing in the future.

"Our long term aim is to see the front 15 rows of the Stretford End filled with 18 to 25-year-olds and with the help of the Red Army fans group we are seeing a real improvement."

In March, Sky Sports News rubbished reports that United would hand out song sheets to supporters to help improve the atmosphere.