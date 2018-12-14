Oriol Romeu ready to take Southampton chance under Ralph Hasenhuttl

1:15 Oriol Romeu opens up on the arrival of Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl Oriol Romeu opens up on the arrival of Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

Oriol Romeu says he is ready to take his chance under Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, after falling out of favour under Mark Hughes.

Romeu, 27, who has featured 10 times for Southampton this season, made his first start since October 27 in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Cardiff.

So'ton vs Arsenal Live on

The holding midfielder was frustrated after being dropped by Hughes, feeling he deserved to play, but is glad to be back fighting for his place.

"To see yourself out of the squad, out of the team, week in and week out - no one wants to go through that," Romeu told Sky Sports, ahead of Sunday's visit of Arsenal.

"I felt I was doing my job every day to be [in the team]. Mark Hughes probably had other thoughts, other things in mind and you need to accept that as a professional.

2:59 Highlights from Cardiff's win against Southampton in the Premier League Highlights from Cardiff's win against Southampton in the Premier League

"There's nothing else you can do, except wait until the chance comes. That's what I did and last week I could be out there and help the team play. I felt so happy and enjoyed being back."

Former RB Leipzig coach Hasenhuttl was appointed Saints' new boss on a two-and-a-half-year deal last Wednesday, and it appears he is already making his mark on the squad.

1:37 Hasenhuttl says he intends to make a name for himself in the Premier League Hasenhuttl says he intends to make a name for himself in the Premier League

"Since the first day he came, we saw he wanted to change many things. He's done a lot of things on the training pitch already, he's drawn so many lines it looks like an airport now.

"It's a lot of information coming into our heads at the minute, but I think it's for good and all the changes are going to help us.

"There's plenty of lines and there's plenty of zones and probably he wants to refine where we can do things and where we can't.

"Also where we have to press and where we don't. We haven't gone too much into that detail, but I'm sure he wants to get into that as well."