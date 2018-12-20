Southampton moving in right direction, says Ralph Hasenhuttl

1:00 Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Southampton can send a "strong signal" to their Premier League rivals with a second win in a row against Huddersfield Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Southampton can send a "strong signal" to their Premier League rivals with a second win in a row against Huddersfield

Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton can see "light at the end of the tunnel", as they look to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

Sunday's 3-2 victory over Arsenal saw the new boss make an instant impact at St Mary's to lift his side out of the bottom three on goal difference with a first Premier League home win of the season.

Ahead of Saturday's "enormous" trip to 19th-placed Huddersfield, Hasenhuttl believes Southampton enter the game with newfound confidence gained from ending Arsenal's 22-game unbeaten run.

"You could feel that everyone enjoyed it a lot," Hasenhuttl, who replaced the sacked Mark Hughes, said.

"They are following really well now and it is important for them to see that this kind of game is fitting us and it can be successful, so it was important.

"It gives us a little hope for the future. We can see there is more light at the end of the tunnel."

With only two points separating Southampton from the Terriers, Hasenhuttl feels a win at Huddersfield would send a "strong signal" to other top-tier teams; that the Saints are not a side to be underestimated.

"The next game, against Huddersfield, is very important for us because we can send a strong signal to ourselves and also to the league that we are not leaning back, but stay working hard and focused on the first away win in a long time," he added.

"We are sure that it will be an enormous, hard game that we face on Saturday but I think if we have the same passion and the same character and mentality, which we will need against Huddersfield, then we have a good chance to win there. It is a six point game."