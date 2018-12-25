Southampton have turned corner under Ralph Hasenhuttl, says Mick Channon

Southampton have turned a corner under new head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl, according to club legend Mick Channon.

Hassenhuttl has won two of his opening three games since replacing Mark Hughes earlier this month, taking Southampton three points clear of the relegation zone.

Channon, who won the FA Cup with Southampton in 1976, believes his former club are experiencing a bounce similar to that of Manchester United following Jose Mourinho's departure.

"It's great. They've turned a corner, [Hassenhuttl's] done a great job," Channon told Sky Sports News. "They're the same players, it's just a fresh look at the thing.

"It's amazing the same thing happened at Chelsea when that lad came in after Mourinho left. It looks like the same thing might happen again at Man United.

"Fresh ideas, players relax and they want to prove [themselves]. I'm not saying they didn't play for Jose Mourinho but they weren't the players we know they are.

"A new broom sweeps clean. It's exciting you don't know what they are going to do now. Man United might go and beat Man City.

"It could change everything around. Much like Southampton turned it around by beating Arsenal."