Southampton striker Guido Carrillo could join Boca Juniors

Guido Carrillo joined Southampton in January 2018 from Monaco

Argentinian giants Boca Juniors want to give Guido Carrillo a route out of Southampton and back to his homeland.

Sky Sports News understands Boca are among a clutch of teams interested in signing the striker this summer.

Carrillo joined the Saints from Monaco in January 2018 while his compatriot Mauricio Pellegrino was head coach - but it has not worked out for the 28-year-old at St Mary's.

Carrillo has made just seven Premier League appearances and three more in cup competitions without scoring a single goal.

It is understood there are also clubs in Spain, Italy and Mexico who have expressed an interest.

Meanwhile, Southampton are not trying to sign Fiorentina goalkeeper Bart Dragowski, contrary to reports in Italy.

The Saints are not in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with Angus Gunn, Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster all still on the books.