Shane Long out of Republic of Ireland's European Qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar

Shane Long was injured in training with Ireland this week

Shane Long is out of the Republic of Ireland's European Qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar, the Football Association of Ireland has confirmed.

The 32-year-old Southampton striker has withdrawn from the squad after suffering a hamstring injury in training.

Long also missed the victories over Gibraltar and Georgia in March with a groin injury, but he finished the domestic season strongly with four goals in his last seven games as the Saints avoided relegation from the Premier League.

Shane Long needs to get his durability back before the injured forward returns upfront for his country, according to Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has challenged his fit strikers to fill the void left by Long.

He said: "Well, it's a disappointment. I hope it turns out not to be any sort of a blow, of course, because I'm hoping we've got other strikers that can do the business for us.

"But certainly, it's a huge blow for him as well having come in and recovered from injury from the last time, and then picking up an injury this time, so I'm really disappointed for him.

"It's just the way it is, so he's got to get back and get fit and hopefully be right for the next ones."

Long's absence leaves Ireland with four central strikers, including the returning Callum Robinson, while Ronan Curtis can also feature in an attacking role.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has not called up a replacement for Long

When asked if he would call up a replacement for Long, McCarthy added: "Not at all, no. I'm not bringing anybody else in.

"I've got five, six strikers, so we've plenty of ammunition."

Preston midfielder Alan Browne was removed from McCarthy's squad last week because of a calf injury also picked up in training.

McCarthy, who has cut his provisional squad down to 27 players ahead of the games against Denmark on June 7 and Gibraltar on June 10, has not called up another player to his squad as a replacement for Browne.

Alan Browne withdrew from the Ireland squad last week

Harry Arter, Jack Byrne, James Collins and Aiden O'Brien were cut from the squad, while goalkeeper Sean McDermott replaces the injured Kieran O'Hara.

McCarthy took 23 players for a training camp in Portugal, while Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane and Josh Cullen, along with Richard Keogh, joined the squad following the EFL play-off finals.

