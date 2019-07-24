Ralph Hasenhuttl expects more Southampton players to leave before season starts

Ralph Hasenhuttl wants a squad of 22 players for the coming season

Ralph Hasenhuttl insists he is confident Southampton can trim down his bloated squad before the start of the new season - and perhaps bring in one or two new faces.

The Saints boss wants a squad of 22 players going into their Premier League opener at Burnley on August 10, but the south-coast club currently have 29.

Southampton are trying to offload Charlie Austin and Mario Lemina, who are free to speak to other clubs, as well as goalkeepers Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy, having already sold Matt Targett, Sam Gallagher and Jordy Clasie.

Hasenhuttl is keen to add another option at right-back and centre-back before the deadline, having signed striker Che Adams and winger Mousa Djenepo this summer, but also wants the space to bring through some of the club's promising youngsters this term.

"I think in the next two weeks the transfer rumours will turn to facts because the clubs are now forced to do something.," he said. "We have more time and I am sure we will have one or the other transfers.

Southampton are trying to sell midfielder Mario Lemina

"Every team wants to change a few players and bring new players in. I am sure the squad we see today is not the squad we will see on the first game day for sure, and every change we make let's have a look."

"We want to give the young players the chance to develop, and the only chance to do this is if the squad is not too big because then you can bring them in and give them a chance to sit on the bench and maybe substitute them."

"If the squad is too big then their chances are not so big. We have a lot of games, we have two cup competitions, so when I go in this season with 22 players it's absolutely OK and finally I think we will have this."

