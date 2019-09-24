Moussa Djenepo: Southampton winger's injury worse than feared, says Ralph Hasenhuttl

Moussa Djenepo has scored twice in his four Southampton appearances so far

Southampton's Moussa Djenepo is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed the winger's leg injury is worse than first thought.

Djenepo, who has scored twice in his four Saints appearances this season, missed Friday's 3-1 loss against Bournemouth in the Premier League with a recurring muscle injury in his upper leg.

Southampton had hoped Djenepo would return for the south coast derby against Portsmouth in the League Cup on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football, but the damage to his tendons means a longer spell in the treatment room.

"It can take longer until he is back in the team, which is not really good for us that he could be longer out," Hasenhuttl has said.

"It's a very difficult injury because the tendon is a little bit hurt and it's a big risk to take him on the pitch. He still has problems with his muscle and he cannot shoot.

"It also can be that the other muscles take the function and try to make this muscle more stable but in the moment, I don't have a really good message."

Nathan Redmond was injured during Southampton's Carabao Cup win over Fulham

Hasenhuttl said he would pick the strongest possible starting lineup for the derby but was wary of not risking influential midfielder Nathan Redmond, who returned from an ankle injury against Bournemouth.

"Maybe he (Redmond) is an option then from the bench," Hasenhuttl said.