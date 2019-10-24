Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton tactics have changed under VAR

1:53 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has praised VAR and says that he has set his side up to play in a certain way because of the technology Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has praised VAR and says that he has set his side up to play in a certain way because of the technology

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says that VAR has changed the way he sets up his team to play, whilst also praising the technology for the way it has worked so far this season.

The Saints have hugely benefitted from VAR this season and, after Wolves' Raul Jimenez was denied twice in the 1-1 draw at Molineux last Saturday, they have now had six opposition goals ruled out by the video assistant referee.

Hasenhuttl, who worked with VAR during his time in the Bundesliga, says that these are not coincidences and it is down to a deliberate change in tactics.

"We had a big discussion this week about VAR. The way we want to defend at the moment is based on VAR," he said.

"Especially in set-pieces, for example. Free kicks from the side, it's very important you stay on the line.

"If he's a few inches offside, then nobody can see this normally with eyes, but with VAR you can see exactly the moment when he kicks the ball.

"You need to be really brave, hold the line, and the chance for offside is a big one. I think we conceded a goal against Sheffield [United] from a free-kick from the side and it was offside.

"It's still a crazy moment because you concede a goal and you are hoping. If it's not a goal, it helps you mentally and it's a disaster for the opponent. It can help you.

"There's still a moment that's not nice to wait for!

"I think it has done a fantastic job so far. It is fair and that's what everyone has asked for and what everybody is demanding."

Ings impressing, Adams waiting

After signing for £18m from Liverpool in the summer, Danny Ings has hit the ground running after his permanent move to the club, scoring six goals in 11 games.

He spent last season on loan at St Mary's but only managed 25 games due to injury, something which has blighted him throughout his career.

But Hasenhuttl says that the striker is looking back to his best and is playing full of confidence in front of goal.

He said: "At the moment, [Ings] is feeling physically very well. The recent games have helped him massively.

"It's always important for a striker to score. You can feel in every training session that he has lots of self-confidence in front of goal.

"This is a result of very hard work and changing a few habits. He now takes less touches, running deeper, coming more in the positions where he can score."

Ings' strike partner, Che Adams, is having contrasting fortunes in front of goal, and has not managed to find the back of the net since his £15m move from Birmingham in the summer.

The 23-year-old started the season playing alongside Ings but, after a change of formation, Adams has been resigned to a bit-part role on the bench.

Che Adams is waiting for his chance, says Hasenhuttl

And, despite his hard work on the training ground, Hasenhuttl says it will be hard for Adams to find his way back into the first team at the moment, especially with Ings playing so well.

"What I can see is that he's more comfortable in the training sessions. He scores, he works hard, he shows that he can be helpful for us at the moment.

"It'll be difficult for him to come back into the team because Danny always scores. When we play with him as a central striker, there's only one position there.

"But I think he is in a better way now. He's waiting for the chance, he'll get the chance and, when he does, I'm sure he'll grab it with both hands."