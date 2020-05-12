Kyle Walker-Peters wants Southampton loan extension if season continues beyond June

Kyle Walker-Peters still has three years left on his Tottenham contract

Kyle Walker-Peters wants to stay on loan and finish the season with Southampton if it continues beyond June.

The right-back hopes parent club Tottenham will agree to let him remain part of the Saints squad for all of their remaining nine games, should the 2019/20 season resume next month.

Premier League clubs voted earlier this week to allow contract extensions for hundreds of players, such as Walker-Peters, whose current deals expire on June 30.

Southampton want to keep Walker-Peters and help him develop

The 23-year-old has made only one appearance under Ralph Hasenhuttl since joining the club in January, starting in February's home defeat against Burnley.

Southampton want to keep him and help him develop, in order to determine whether they would be interested in signing him on a permanent basis.

He looks unlikely to have a long-term future at Spurs, despite still having three years left on his contract, with the club prepared to listen to permanent offers for him this summer.

Odion Ighalo is on loan at Manchester United from Shanghai Shenhua

Walker-Peters is one of many Premier League loan players in limbo.

This season's loan deals expire on June 30 and, if the Premier League resumes, the potential for games to spill over into July could cause complications for some 163 footballers contracted to top-flight clubs.

