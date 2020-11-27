Ralph Hasenhuttl: Southampton boss ignoring Manchester United job speculation

Ralph Hasenhuttl has downplayed reports that he could be considered a good fit as manager of Manchester United, insisting he is fully focused on Southampton.

The Saints have started the season strongly and briefly topped the Premier League table for the first time ever after a win over Newcastle earlier this month.

But while speculation continues over the long-term future of Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, his opposite number on Sunday has distanced himself from the role.

"It is not something that I really listen to, I don't read any social media or any other news," Hasenhuttl said.

Southampton

Manchester United Sunday 29th November 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

"I found myself sometimes now listening to some radio - when they speak about football it's interesting to hear them talking about it, analysing our game but I'm only interested in what happens here in this club at the moment.

"I have signed a long-term contract. This is a long-term project for me and the way we are improving this club at the moment, every part of this club, is something that gives me so much joy every day.

Image: Hasenhuttl has earned plaudits for Southampton's strong start to the season

"It's so enjoyable to see the development of this club, and I think there is something special growing here at the moment and that's the reason I decided to stay here for longer."

Southampton are unbeaten in seven Premier League games dating back to a 5-2 defeat at home to Tottenham in September.

They sit fifth in the table and Hasenhuttl has been praised for turning around the club's fortunes, from a 9-0 thrashing to Leicester in October 2019 to now occupying the European spots.

Image: Southampton are unbeaten since losing 5-2 to Tottenham in September

However, Hasenhuttl is aware of the strengths Manchester United possess and they are sure to arrive at St Mary's in good spirits having notched up seven consecutive away wins.

He said: "I think we are able to show these performances and we need to on Sunday because, when you see them playing in the Champions League or also the Premier League the last time, it was definitely good, committed, a lot of quality.

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' draw against Southampton in the Premier League

"The guys in front they can always hurt you. You must be very careful, very concentrated. In the last games we have shown some patterns in our game that were not so often seen before I think.

"Especially with the ball we are getting better and better and this is what you need against such teams definitely."