Danny Ings: Southampton forward tests positive for coronavirus; doubtful for Leicester

Southampton head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl says Danny Ings has tested positive for coronavirus and is a doubt for Saturday's trip to Leicester.

The striker tested positive for Covid-19 last week and has been isolating, but could return to training on Friday.

Ings featured in Saints' 1-0 win over Liverpool on January 4 and boss Hasenhuttl confirmed in his virtual news conference on Thursday that the England international recorded a positive test a few days after that game.

"After the last game against Liverpool, we had one positive test," said Hasenhuttl. "Danny Ings has been out now for 10 days in self-isolation.

Southampton, though, did not have any other players test positive for the virus.

Referees have been told to remind players of the need to maintain social distancing as much as possible during games, and when celebrating goals in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus during matches.

Hasenhuttl argues that this case shows the protocols are keeping players safe, and he does not agree that guidelines should impact matters on the field during matches.

"That [Ing's result] meant that in [the game against Liverpool] maybe also he was contagious. I think it's 48 hours before a positive test you can be, and we had no further positive tests so far," Hasenhuttl said.

"That means our protocols that we are sticking to and our guidelines we really follow them and are very disciplined are definitely good and when you stick to these guidelines then you can also work like we do it every day together, celebrate together.

"We did it after the Liverpool game we did it in the game and I think this is the answer enough. You never know but this showed me when you stick to the protocols that [you can] control the risk.

"And it's the reason why the Premier League decided to let us play football and this is what we are doing.

"For me, part of football is the duels, part of football is defending a set-piece where you're standing together and part of football is celebrating when you score a goal and I think the protocols and experience we made so far shows that it works."