Stoke City charged over reaction to Aston Villa penalty decision

Tammy Abraham scores from the penalty spot for Aston Villa against Stoke

Stoke City have been charged with failure to control their players during Saturday's Sky Bet Championship clash with Aston Villa.

The flashpoint occurred after Villa were awarded a second-half penalty, when Stoke defender Erik Pieters was deemed to have tripped sub Jonathan Kodjia inside the box.

Stoke's players surrounded referee Peter Bankes and delayed Tammy Abraham's penalty, which he duly converted to level the scores at 1-1.

The visiting side would later be awarded a spot-kick of their own to regain the lead but a late equaliser from Kodjia earned the home side a share of the points.

An FA statement read: "Stoke City have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

2:27 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Aston Villa and Stoke City. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Aston Villa and Stoke City.

"The incident occurred in the 72nd minute of Saturday's game against Aston Villa.

"Stoke have until 6pm on Thursday [December 20, 2018] to respond to the charge."