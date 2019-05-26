Stoke City News

Stoke sack Saido Berahino

Last Updated: 26/05/19 1:50pm

Saido Berahino has been sacked by Stoke City, Sky Sports News understands.

Berahino was banned from driving and fined £75,000 earlier this month, having been found guilty of drink-driving.

The 25-year-old was almost three times the legal limit when his black Range Rover was stopped in London's West End in the early hours of February 18.

He has three years left on a contract which runs until 2022, but Stoke have told Berahino his contract is being terminated.

Sources close to Berahino have told Sky Sports News they are considering a legal challenge against Stoke's decision.

