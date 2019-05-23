Stoke City close to signing Nick Powell, Lee Gregory and Adam Davies

Nathan Jones' side are close to signing Adam Davies, Nick Powell and Lee Gregory

Stoke are close to agreeing deals for goalkeeper Adam Davies, striker Lee Gregory and midfielder Nick Powell, Sky Sports News understands.

Davies has also been offered a new contract with Barnsley after an impressive stint as No 1 in their promotion season back to the Championship, but he looks set to join Stoke instead.

The Potters want to sign a new goalkeeper with Jack Butland - a reported target for Bournemouth - facing an uncertain future at the Bet365 Stadium this summer.

Davies helped Barnsley earn promotion back to the Championship

Gregory, who scored 13 goals for Millwall in the Championship last season, has informed the Lions of his desire to find a new club with his contract at the Den expiring on June 30.

Lee Gregory made 44 league appearances for Millwall last season

Nathan Jones' side are also understood to be close to agreeing terms for Powell, who is out of contract at Wigan next month.

The Latics had offered a new deal to the 25-year-old, who scored eight goals in 32 appearances this season.