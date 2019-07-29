Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross recovering after successful ankle surgery

Ryan Shawcross was stretchered off during Stoke City's pre-season friendly against Leicester City

Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross is recovering at home after having a successful operation to repair his broken ankle.

Shawcross, who suffered the injury during Stoke's pre-season friendly against Leicester on Saturday, has returned home after undergoing surgery on his left ankle.

The 31-year-old, who made one appearance for England back in 2012, is recovering at home and will shortly start a period of rehabilitation.

The central defender's left ankle appeared to get caught in the turf and bend backwards as he reached to clear the ball ahead of Leicester midfielder Marc Albrighton.

The game was immediately stopped by the referee and Shawcross was carried from the pitch on a stretcher.

Stoke manager Nathan Jones said: "Ryan was looking really sharp and motivated and his injury is primarily a massive blow to him but also to us as a group."

The Potters also offered their thanks to everyone at the Royal Stoke University Hospital who looked after Shawcross.

