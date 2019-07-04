Stoke leave eight players at home as squad travel to Netherlands

Nathan Jones is shaping his Stoke squad ahead of the new season

Stoke boss Nathan Jones has told eight of his players they will not be part of the club's pre-season tour of the Netherlands, Sky Sports News understands.

Moritz Bauer, Geoff Cameron, Mame Biram Diouf, Giannelli Imbula, Julien Ngoy, Erik Pieters, Kevin Wimmer and Bojan will not travel with the rest of the first-team squad.

Jones is currently overhauling his Stoke squad and has told the players they are not part of his plans ahead of the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season.

Stoke signed six players last week with Adam Davies, Nick Powell, Lee Gregory, Jordan Cousins, Liam Lindsay and Stephen Ward arriving at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke's first pre-season match will be against German side MSV Duisburg on July 13.