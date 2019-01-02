Steve Bruce set to be appointed Sheffield Wednesday manager

Steve Bruce is set to be named as Sheffield Wednesday manager

Sheffield Wednesday are set to appoint Steve Bruce as their new manager on Wednesday, according to Sky sources.

Bruce has been Wednesday's top target to succeed Jos Luhukay following the Dutchman's sacking last month, which came after less than a year in charge at Hillsborough.

A former manager across the city at Sheffield United, Bruce has won promotion from the Championship four times in his career.

His first game in charge will be in the FA Cup against Luton Town.

Bruce's spell at Bramall Lane came to an end almost two decades ago - in May 1999 - and he has been out of work since being sacked by Aston Villa in early October.

Wednesday are unbeaten in four games since Luhukay was dismissed, with Lee Bullen having taken over as interim manager.

Bullen oversaw 1-0 wins against Preston and Middlesbrough, followed by 1-1 draws against West Brom and, on New Year's Day, at home to Birmingham City.

The Owls have risen to 16th as a result of their upturn in form, climbing seven points ahead of the bottom four.