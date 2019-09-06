Garry Monk set to become new Sheffield Wednesday manager

Garry Monk is set to take the vacant manager's job at Hillsbrough

Garry Monk is expected to be announced as the new Sheffield Wednesday manager on Friday, Sky Sports News understands.

Monk has been out of work since June after being sacked by Birmingham City, following a row with the board over the club's transfer policy.

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley denied he has held talks with Wednesday after being identified as a candidate for the vacant role.

Former Owls boss Steve Bruce quit the Sky Bet Championship club in mid-July to join Newcastle, with Lee Bullen in charge at the start of the 2019/20 season.

Wednesday are currently 11th in the Championship table with three wins and three defeats after six matches.

