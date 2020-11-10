Sheffield Wednesday: Sol Campbell and Phil Neville under consideration to replace Garry Monk

Former Southend boss Sol Campbell and England Women manager Phil Neville are under consideration to replace Garry Monk at Sheffield Wednesday.

Monk's sacking was exclusively revealed by Sky Sports News on Monday night, with the Championship club languishing in 23rd spot in the table.

Campbell is currently available after leaving his job as Southend manager in June. He took charge in October 2019 but could not save the Shrimpers from relegation to League Two when the season was ended prematurely by the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, Neville announced he would not be renewing his contract with the FA when it expires in July next year and is known to be considering a move into club football.

Image: Phil Neville is known to be considering a move into club football

If he were to become Wednesday's next managerial recruit, Neville would be expected to forego his role as manager of Great Britain's women at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Former Wigan boss Paul Cook is one of the early favourites for the Wednesday job alongside Tony Pulis.

Image: Paul Cook is one of the favourites to take over at Hillsborough

Ex-Leicester and Watford manager Nigel Pearson, a former Wednesday defender, has also been linked with a return to Hillsborough.

However, Pearson has previously suggested he would not want to manage in the city where his family home is.

Image: Garry Monk was sacked by Sheffield Wednesday after just three wins from their opening 11 games of the season

Monk had been in charge of Wednesday for just over a year. The Owls finished 16th last season and had just climbed off the bottom of the table last weekend after a points deduction for breaking EFL rules was halved from 12 points to six on appeal.

A run of four-straight league defeats was ended with last week's 1-0 win against Bournemouth but Saturday's goalless draw with Millwall at Hillsborough left them second-bottom in the table.

1:56 Highlights of Sheffield Wednesday's goalless draw at home to Millwall in the Championship last weekend

Carvalhal: Give a new manager time if you want promotion

Former Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal told The Football Show on Sky Sports News the next appointment must be given time.

The Portuguese manager took Wednesday to the play-offs two seasons in a row, and has some advice for the club if they want to play in the Premier League.

"The club must find a path as soon as possible to create good ways to put the expectations in the correct place.

1:10 Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal tells The Football Show how Wednesday can succeed

"They have a good owner with a good heart. I expect he's learning about football day by day.

"I expect that around him the fans give confidence to a manager, put everybody together to put the club in the Premier League.

"Because if we choose a manager and we lose the confidence of the manager - I'm talking about the fans, the owner, the people around, and don't give time to a manager it will be impossible that Sheffield Wednesday will go to the Premier League in the next seasons.

"They must find a path, choose someone with a good project and follow that personality and trust 100 per cent in the manager. This is the way."