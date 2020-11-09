Garry Monk sacked by Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have sacked manager Garry Monk with the club one place off the bottom of the Championship table.

After taking over last September, Monk oversaw a 16th-placed finish in his debut campaign at Hillsborough, but his side have won just three of their opening 11 league fixtures this season, with chairman Dejphon Chansiri having set lofty targets.

Wednesday were given a 12-point deduction in August for the 2020-21 season after being found guilty of breaching EFL spending rules, but the penalty was halved to six points last week following an appeal.

Without the points deduction, Wednesday would be outside the relegation zone in 21st, and just two points back from 12th-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Image: Monk was appointed by Wednesday in September 2019

"I feel the time is right to make a change and I wish Garry and his team all the best for the future," Chansiri told swfc.co.uk.

"I would like to say thank you for the time and effort Garry and his staff have committed to Sheffield Wednesday."

Monk's sacking comes on the back of two positive results, with Wednesday having beaten high-flying Bournemouth before playing out a goalless draw against top-half Millwall on Saturday.

However, those games had been preceded by a run of four consecutive defeats, which had put Wednesday in an alarming position before their points deduction had been halved.

1:56 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wed and Millwall

In an interview with Sky Sports last week, Chansiri had appeared to give Monk his backing.

"At the moment, he's still here," the Thai businessman said.

"I always back my coach 100 per cent, all the time."

0:23 Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri told Sky Sports last week Monk 'knows what he needs to do' to keep his job safe at Hillsborough

Asked if Monk was under immediate pressure to save his job, Chansiri said: "He knows what he needs to do."

Monk has managed five clubs since being given his first managerial job, while still a player, at Swansea in 2014.

The 41-year-old went on to manage Leeds, Middlesbrough and Birmingham, with none of his tenures at those clubs lasting more than 18 months.

The Championship is on hold for the international break, with Wednesday not set to return to action until November 21, away to Preston.