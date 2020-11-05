Dejphon Chansiri: Sheffield Wednesday owner on state of football and points deduction

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has revealed his despair at the state of football, while hoping the club can move on from their points deduction.

The Owls owner was relieved, rather than elated, at Wednesday's news that an arbitration panel had reduced their points deduction for breaching EFL spending rules from 12 to six.

It meant their Championship point total improved from minus one to five, moving them to within one point of 23rd place and three points from safety.

"We were not supposed to be deducted 12 points from the beginning, this caused damage to the club," Chansiri told Sky Sports News.

"We are looking into the details of the appeal decision to determine what steps we should take for the club and our fans as a whole.

"It's better than nothing but I'm still disappointed because I expected we should not have got any deduction because we didn't do anything wrong. We need to accept it. I think it should finish."

However, Chansiri painted a bleak picture, echoed by voices across football and sport, about the financial implications of continuing to operate on reduced revenues.

While he accepts they are one among many clubs at all levels feeling the squeeze, he says the direction of government and EFL support is desperately needed.

"No one knows the future. Other clubs don't know their future because of the Covid situation, we don't see the light at the end of the tunnel," added Chansiri.

"We don't know if it will last a few years or whatever. If you talk about football, I don't see any future. I don't know what the EFL are going to do. I don't know what the Government is going to do.

"I think we still need to listen to the Government and see what the direction the Government and the EFL are going to take, what the instructions are and what we can do.

"As you know, every club is not going to have revenue having no fans in stadiums. Even sponsors now, we don't have them or they ask to go lower with the figures so everything goes down."

Garry Monk's side have endured a difficult start to the season, losing five of their first 10 Championship matches, while also simultaneously feeling the effects of playing without supporters at Hillsborough.

Chansiri insists, however, he has no intention of leaving.

"I don't think about selling the club, I try to do my best as much as I can," he added.