Neil Warnock calls Chelsea defeat 'harsh' after Cardiff concede two late goals to lose 4-1

Neil Warnock called Cardiff's defeat at Chelsea "harsh" and believes they could have got something out of the game.

Warnock's side took the lead and led for almost 20 minutes at Stamford Bridge through Sol Bamba's 17th-minute goal, but after Eden Hazard turned the game on its head before half-time, his third and another from Willian in the final 10 minutes gave the scoreline a very one-sided feel.

He said: "It was a bit harsh, we were in the game for 80 minutes, and it looked like a mistake could get us back on level terms but they're a good side, their quality showed through, they're one of the top teams."

Warnock felt the scoreline flattered Chelsea

Cardiff's goal was their second from set-pieces in as many games, with Sean Morrison again providing the assist - to put Chelsea behind for the first time this season.

"It was well-worked, we practice that because a lot of teams block you off and don't get picked up for it so you've got to work even harder," said Warnock.

"But for their first goal Joe Bennett should've won the tackle on Hazard, for the second the free-kick on Bobby Reid was minimal, and Victor [Camarasa] could've learned from what Chelsea did and put his foot in and got a free-kick on Alonso but they end up scoring - it's the little things like that."