Neil Warnock: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can't lose at Manchester United

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "can't lose" in his new role as Manchester United caretaker manager.

The former United striker was appointed as Jose Mourinho's temporary replacement on Wednesday and will take charge of the club until the end of the season.

Speaking ahead of Cardiff's Premier League match against United on Saturday, Warnock said: "I think it needed somebody who's been there. He's a legend really.

"Four or five names came to my mind, maybe Steve Bruce or Ryan Giggs. It's a different type of management, with (Mike) Phelan coming back in, Sir Alex's man. With the players they've got, young lads, I bet he can't believe his luck.

"I think it's the best job Ole will have in his life, because you can't lose! Hold the fort until the end of the season, if he does well he'll get a couple of years. If he doesn't, he'll go back to where he was enjoying [managing] anyhow."

Cardiff are currently 16th in the league, and go into Saturday's fixture on the back of three consecutive home wins.

United will be looking to make an impact following their 3-1 defeat away at Liverpool, and Warnock believes it is the "worst time" for his side to face the likes of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba.

"We've been unlucky with our home games," he said. "We played Leicester after that terrible accident, we played Southampton with a new manager, and now United.

"He's got some great players there, I bet he's glad he's in their dressing room. Rashford, Lingard, Martial, Pogba - they've all got things to prove."

He added: "You do expect [Pogba] to perform. Ole had him in the youth team and he'll know what his ability is. I'm not a social media fan - I'm glad it wasn't in during my career, it's a manager's nightmare."

Mourinho only signed a new two-year contract until 2020 earlier this year before enduring a fractious relationship with Pogba. The France World Cup winner was stripped of his vice-captaincy before Sky Sports News filmed them having an animated disagreement on the training ground.

Warnock said: "Player power with Jose is the worst thing in football management. I had that at Palace and QPR and you can't really win, you have to leave."

He added: "It's not nice as a manager. I remember one day not wanting to get out of bed. I'm fortunate in a way that I don't deal with the top players, my players are solid and reliable.

"I'm glad I've had my time in football with good groups of lads. That's where I get my satisfaction. I can't tell Mourinho to do anything different, he's got an unbelievable record in England.

"I think you'll see a different Jose next time whatever country he's in. I'll probably speak to Jose in the next few weeks."