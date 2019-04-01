FA won't punish Cardiff boss Neil Warnock for stare down of officials after Chelsea loss

0:57 An angry Neil Warnock elected not to say anything to the match officials following Cardiff's controversial defeat, instead choosing to stand right in front of them and stare. An angry Neil Warnock elected not to say anything to the match officials following Cardiff's controversial defeat, instead choosing to stand right in front of them and stare.

Neil Warnock will not face any sanction from the FA for his behaviour on the pitch after the final whistle of Cardiff’s home game against Chelsea on Sunday, Sky Sports News understands.

However, the Cardiff boss could still face a charge for his post-match comments, when he described Premier League refereeing as "the worst in the world".

Warnock was incensed that Chelsea's equaliser was allowed to stand when the goalscorer, Cesar Azpilicueta, was in an offside position.

Highlights: Cardiff 1-2 Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek then added a late winner, which condemned relegation-threatened Cardiff to another defeat.

The 70-year-old Warnock strode to the centre circle after the game to stand in front of referee Craig Pawson and his two assistants with his hands on his head and an expression of disbelief on his face. No words were exchanged.

Warnock did express his displeasure in his post-match interview, however, and the FA will investigate whether his comments brought the officials' integrity into question.

Neil Warnock says they have been let down by the officials and he can't believe the decisions that went against his Cardiff side in their defeat to Chelsea.

Warnock said: "We were let down by the officials - roll on VAR. I might be too old by the time we get it, but that's why we need it.

"It's the best league in the world with probably the worst officials at the minute. I don't know what Mike Riley does with his linesman, but he'll probably get a game next week. They don't understand what's at stake.

"The offside [for Azpilicueta's goal] is not even close. We've worked three weeks for this, and we get let down by decisions. We felt that (Sean) Morrison could've easily had a penalty in the first half and he could quite easily have had one in the second.

"All the hard work over the last three weeks, and it's none of our faults that an official can't look across the line. It's the most obviously offside I've ever seen. You just can't believe it.

"Is it me? Is it payback time for me over the many years? Are they thinking, 'let's get him out of the way?' I honestly don't know."

The defeat to Chelsea leaves Cardiff 18th in the Premier League table, five points adrift of safety.